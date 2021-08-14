Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.07 Million

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $612.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.30 million. Crocs reported sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $146.59 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.05.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

