Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 243,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

