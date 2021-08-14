Zacks: Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $236.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

