Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $112.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.33 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $485.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $481.83 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

LCI stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

