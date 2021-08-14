Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.64. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBNC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $493.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

