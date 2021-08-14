Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in The RMR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

