Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,208. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

