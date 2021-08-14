Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in CarLotz by 20.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarLotz by 90.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

