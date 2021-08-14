Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dynatronics’ earnings. Dynatronics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatronics will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.12. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

