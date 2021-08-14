Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,662. The firm has a market cap of $810.69 million, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

