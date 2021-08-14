Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $260.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.09 million to $262.17 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Insiders have sold 50,666 shares of company stock worth $3,072,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.