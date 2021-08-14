Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.40 Million

Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $179.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.40 million and the lowest is $162.40 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $132.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $711.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $746.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.69 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $801.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

