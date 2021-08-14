Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Safehold posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,250. Safehold has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

