Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report $902.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.10 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

NYSE SITE opened at $199.65 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.