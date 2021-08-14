Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,274,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

