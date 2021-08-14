Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $3.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 million to $4.90 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $147.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

