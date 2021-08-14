Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $228.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the highest is $230.30 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $909.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 206.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.