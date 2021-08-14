Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report sales of $735.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.10 million to $899.48 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

