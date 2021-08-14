Zacks: Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $6.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the highest is $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $29.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSKN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.