Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $155.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trustmark by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.