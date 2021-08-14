Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

