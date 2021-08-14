Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 70,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

