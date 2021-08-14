Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalando stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Get Zalando alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.