ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Tops $1.74 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $2,294.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00301918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00154281 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,277,426 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

