Zealium Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $34,468.42 and approximately $18.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00189197 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,781,321 coins and its circulating supply is 16,781,321 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.