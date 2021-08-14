Zeepin Hits Market Cap of $471,203.59 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $471,203.59 and approximately $54,667.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

