Zen Protocol Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $737,340.12 and $3,255.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.00448149 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00121978 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000194 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

