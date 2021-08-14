Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Capitalization Tops $39,094.79

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $39,094.79 and $23.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

