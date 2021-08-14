ZENZO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,261.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1,261.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00294420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034905 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.