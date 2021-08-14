ZEON (ZEON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $292,505.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and $292,505.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

