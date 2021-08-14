Zero Price Tops $0.0941 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Zero has a market cap of $974,367.96 and $28,507.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00312720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00149329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00155872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,355,125 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

