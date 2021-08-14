Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $988,069.79 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,019.94 or 0.02197067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $988,069.79 and $634.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

