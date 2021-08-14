Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $3.11 million and $40,616.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,281,123 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

