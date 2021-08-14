ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $1.87 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.72 or 0.00877813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043880 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

