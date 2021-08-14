Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $242,384.21

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $242,384.21 and $1,003.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

