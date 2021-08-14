Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,310 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kadant worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.36. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

