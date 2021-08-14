Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 74,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,129.5% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

