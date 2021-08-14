Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $326.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

