Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

