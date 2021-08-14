Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

