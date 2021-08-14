Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.