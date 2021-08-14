Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,772 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.