Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 322,991 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Knowles worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

KN stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.