Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

