Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,975 shares of company stock worth $11,336,020. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

