Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $624.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $640.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

