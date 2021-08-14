Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 737,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,476,000 after acquiring an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.