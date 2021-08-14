Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,142 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cohu worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.21 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

