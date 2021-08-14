Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

