Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LHC Group worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

